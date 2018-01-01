Tammy Blanchard to Join Denzel Washington in Broadway's The Iceman Cometh

Two-time Tony nominee and Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard has been cast in the role of Cora in the upcoming Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh, according to Deadline. Tony winner George C. Wolfe will direct the production scheduled to begin previews on March 22 and open on April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.



Tammy Blanchard earned Tony nominations for her turns as Louise in the 2003 revival of Gypsy and Hedy La Rue in the 2011 production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Her screen credits include a turn as Florinda in Into the Woods and an Emmy-winning performance as Judy Garland in Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows.



As previously announced, The Iceman Cometh will star Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington in the central role of Hickey, a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities.



Additional casting and creative team for The Iceman Cometh will be announced at a later date. The show is slated to play a 14-week limited engagement.