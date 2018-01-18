Hamilton's Thomas Kail to Direct Oliver! Movie Remake Starring Ice Cube

It's a fine life, indeed! Hamilton's Tony-winning director Thomas Kail has signed on to direct a new film remake of Oliver! produced by Disney, Deadline reports. Rapper Ice Cube is slated to play the villainous Fagin in the movie musical that will feature a screenplay by Emmy winner Danny Strong (Empire, Game Change).



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart and based on Charles Dickens' classic novel Oliver Twist, Oliver! follows a young orphan who escapes a workhouse and lands among a group of thieves headed up by Fagin. The show's beloved tunes include "Food, Glorious Food," "You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two," "As Long as He Needs Me," "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything" and "It's a Fine Life."



Oliver! first debuted in England in 1960 prior to its 1963 Broadway debut for which Bart won the Tony Award for Best Composer & Lyricist. The 1968 movie version of Oliver! won four Oscars including Best Picture.



A previously speculated new movie version of Oliver! was reported to feature chart-topper Adele in the role of Nancy. Additional casting for Disney's Oliver! film will be announced at a later date.



Look back at the original film's trailer below.



