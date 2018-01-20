Broadway BUZZ

Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto & Robin De Jesús
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser, Getty Images & Bruce Glikas)
Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Boys in the Band on Broadway
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 20, 2018

Tickets are now on sale for the first Broadway production of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band. The show is set to begin previews at the Booth Theatre on April 30 with an official opening scheduled for May 31. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello will direct the mounting produced by Ryan Murphy and David Stone.

The Boys in the Band centers on a group of gay men who gather in an NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. 

The Boys in the Band will star Emmy nominee Matt Bomer as Donald, Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto as Harold, Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Michael, two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Larry and two-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús as Emory. They will be joined by Brian Hutchison as Alan, Michael Benjamin Washington as Bernard, Tuc Watkins as Hank and Charlie Carver as Cowboy.

The Boys in the Band will play a 15-week limited engagement through August 12.

The Boys in the Band

A starry cast leads the 50th anniversary production of this groundbreaking comic drama.
