Here's Your First Look at Bernadette Peters Back Where She Belongs in Broadway's Hello, Dolly!
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 19, 2018
Bernadette Peters in Broadway's 'Hello, Dolly!'
Wow, wow, wow, FELLAS! As you know, Tony winner Bernadette Peters begins performances in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! on January 20. If that wasn't enough of a treat, there is a photo of the crimson-haired goddess in the role of the relentlessly optimistic Dolly Levi ahead of her first bow. She's donning the red dress, dancing on the Shubert Theatre stage and winning our hearts on the Great White Way all over again. Also new to the production are Tony nominee Victor Garber, replacing Tony winner David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vandergelder, Olivier nominee Charlie Stemp, taking over the role of Barnaby Tucker from Dear Evan Hansen-bound Taylor Trensch, and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay, replacing original cast member Beanie Feldstein. It's great to have you back where you belong, Bernadette! We'll be ogling this photo all weekend! Gaze at it, give thanks and then catch this divine production at the Shubert Theatre!

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
