Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero returns to Broadway this spring, and we've got a first look at the starry cast! Check out Chris Evans, Bel Powley, Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry in costume and, well, in the lobby in the hot shot above. The play examines what happens when a hapless security guard is drawn into a local murder investigation. Lobby Hero begins performances on March 1 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, and opens there on March 26.