Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Frozen to Release New Broadway Songs Upon Beginning Performances This February
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 26, 2018
Patti Murin & John Riddle in the Denver production of 'Frozen'
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

New music Friday just got a lot more exciting for Frozen fans! As previously announced, the Disney musical will feature both beloved songs from the animated film as well as new tunes from Oscar-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Here's how to start your obsession with the new ones super soon: four brand new songs written for the Broadway production will be released on consecutive Fridays beginning on February 23, the day after Frozen’s first Broadway performance at the St. James Theatre.

The four new songs include “Monster,” a new Act Two solo for Elsa, “What Do You Know About Love?,” a new duet for Anna and Kristoff, “Dangerous to Dream,” a new number sung by Elsa and “True Love,” a new Act Two solo for Anna. The songs will be recorded by the Broadway cast, featuring Caissie Levy, Patti Murin and Jelani Aladdin, and they will be available at FrozenTheMusical.com and wherever music is sold or streamed. Get those earbuds ready!

Disney's new musical Frozen had its world premiere at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Buell Theatre last year. The upcoming Broadway production will officially open on March 22, 2018.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film’s creators. This new stage production features more than twice as much music as the beloved 2013 animated film.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg's New West Side Story Film Announces Open Casting Call
  2. Kiki on Broadway: Pop King Jake Shears on How His Go-Go-Boy Past Got Him Ready for Kinky Boots
  3. Second 2018 Tonys Eligibility Rulings: Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Eligible as Leading Actress & More
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Is Here and 30! Looking Back at the Magic and Romance of Broadway's Longest-Running Show
  5. Sara Bareilles Extends Run in Her Broadway Musical Waitress

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters