Evan Harrington Is New 'Mister Cellophane' in Broadway Hit Chicago
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 30, 2018
Evan Harrington
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Broadway veteran Evan Harrington joins the company of long-running musical Chicago on January 30. Harrington steps into the shoes of Raymond Bokhour as sad sack Amos Hart in the Tony-winning revival.

Evan Harrington has been seen on Broadway in Once, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Phantom of the Opera and Avenue Q. His tour credits include Into the Woods, Once, The Music Man and Camelot. Other credits include The Robber Bridegroom, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods and The Full Monty.

Chicago also stars Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Kandi Burruss as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
