Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen Will Transfer to Broadway

A new dark comedy from Martin McDonagh is headed to the Great White Way. Hangmen, the 2016 Olivier-winning Best Play which made its New York premiere in 2018 at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, will move to Broadway's Golden Theatre next spring, with previews scheduled to begin on February 28, 2020 and an opening night set for March 19. Matthew Dunster will repeat his work as director.



Hangmen takes place in England on the day when hanging has been abolished; in a small pub sits Harry, who is infamously known as the second-best hangman in England. Among the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news are his old assistant Syd and the peculiar Mooney, who lurk with very different motives.



McDonagh is a four-time Tony nominee for his plays The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lonesome West, The Pillowman and The Lieutenant of Inishmore. He won an Academy Award for his short film Six Shooter and earned Oscar nods for In Bruges and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Ian Dickinson. The play is being produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian and Elizabeth I. McCann.



Casting will be announced at a later date.