Odds & Ends: Will Roland to Debut Cut Dear Evan Hansen Song in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Will Roland to Debut Never-Before-Heard Dear Evan Hansen Song in Concert

Former Broadway.com vlogger, recent Grammy winner and Dear Evan Hansen scene-stealer Will Roland will premiere a never-before-heard song from the 2017 Tony-winning musical during the 9:30pm performance of 54 Celebrates The Music Box Theatre, a new concert slated to play Feinstein's/54 Below on February 19. The evening will toast 97 years of the Music Box's legendary history with an all-star musical celebration featuring anecdotes about the venue that has been home to legendary stars. Joining Roland in the concert will be his Dear Evan Hansen co-star Kristolyn Lloyd, Tony winner Michael Rupert, four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, upcoming Summer star Ariana DeBose and more. A 7:00pm concert will also be held on February 19 featuring DeBose and a slew of other stars paying tribute to the famed theater.



Tonya Pinkins & More to Sing from the Musicals of 1930 & 1964 in Concert

An all-star cast will lead the newest edition of Broadway by the Year, slated for New York City's Town Hall on February 26 at 8:00pm. The fan-favorite concert series features scores from musicals that debuted in specific years. Tony winners Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam) and Chuck Cooper (Prince of Broadway) are set to sing out in the first entry of the season, featuring the musicals of 1930 in the evening's first act and 1964 in the second. They'll be joined by Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway) and Broadway alums Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) and Kerry O'Malley (White Christmas), along with Scott Coulter and Pedro Coppeti. As always, series creator Scott Siegel will write, direct and host the special concert event.



Broadway Alum Harry Lennix to Make Directorial Debut with A Small Oak Tree Runs Red

Harry Lennix, who was seen on Broadway in August Wilson's final play, Radio Golf, will take on his first New York directorial project with LeKethia Dalcoe's powerful play A Small Oak Tree Runs Red, scheduled to play The Billie Holliday Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. Performances will begin on February 2 with an opening slated for February 8. "A Small Oak Tree Runs Red is a specific story set within a specific time and place that has universal resonance: the persecution by powerful structures on a people who are marginalized," said Lennix. "Well-crafted theater can be cathartic, soul cleansing. A Small Oak addresses the wounds of our past and, hopefully, helps us move that much closer to a place of healing." A Small Oak Tree Runs Red will play a limited engagement through March 4.