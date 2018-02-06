Dave Thomas Brown to Join the Mission as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon

Broadway alum Dave Thomas Brown is the new Elder Price in the Tony-winning musical The Book of Mormon! The stage favorite will join the show on February 20, taking over for long-running star Nic Rouleau, who will play his final performance on February 18.



Dave Thomas Brown made his Broadway debut in American Psycho and appeared in the national touring production of The Bridges of Madison County. His off-Broadway credits include Heathers: The Musical and The Legend of Georgia McBride.



Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon features a book, music and lyrics by Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The show is the winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.