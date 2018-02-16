Hot Hoofers! Meet the Sexy Dancers That Keep Chicago Dazzling

The Tony-winning revival of Chicago has been playing on Broadway for 21 years now. Its scandalous story, thrilling leading lady roles and that jazzy Kander and Ebb score keep its razzle dazzle from dimming, and of course, the skilled ensemble executing Bob Fosse's ultra-sexy choreography is what puts the cherry on top of this Great White Way classic. Dripping in black lace, never missing a beat on even the slightest movement and creating the world of Chicago in the roaring '20s, these performers bring "hocha," "whoopee" and "that jazz" to the stage in spades. Photographer Matthew Murphy glammed them up and captured them on the move. Check out Broadway.com's hang sesh with Chicago's Michael Scirrotto, Sam Lips, Barrett Martin, Jessica Ernest, Peter Nelson, Brian Spitulnik, Beth Johnson Nicely and Robyn Hurder.

Michael Scirrotto & Robyn Hurder

MICHAEL SCIRROTTO

A longtime cast member, Scirrotto has played many iconic parts in Chicago including cheating Harry, the entire Jury and a "Me and My Baby" specialty dancer. He's also toured the country as Larry in A Chorus Line and West Side Story and was seen in Camelot at Lincoln Center, On the Town at Barrington Stage and Carousel at Goodspeed Opera.



ROBYN HURDER

Hurder recently played Mona in Chicago and also covered the leading role of Roxie Hart. On Broadway, she also starred as Marty in the 2007 revival of Grease, Jeannie in Nice Work If You Can Get It and in the ensemble of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. On the road, Hurder covered the role of The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot and played Cassie in A Chorus Line.

Brian Spitulnik

BRIAN SPITULNIK

Spitulnik has played many roles in Chicago since starting as a swing over a decade ago. Among them, Fred Casely, a "Me and My Baby" specialty dancer, Sergeant Fogarty, Bailiff, Court Clerk, Harry, Martin Harrison, Aaron and the Jury.

Peter Nelson & Barrett Martin (with Beth Johnson Nicely in background)

PETER NELSON

After making his Broadway debut in Chicago, Nelson appeared in the original cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and the trippy off-Broadway dance musical Trip of Love before returning to the long-running hit.



BARRETT MARTIN

Before joining Chicago, Martin appeared in many Broadway shows: Urban Cowboy, Wicked, Young Frankenstein, Guys and Dolls, The Addams Family, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Side Show. He also served as associate choreographer on the Broadway musical Scandalous: The Life and Trials of Aimee Semple McPherson.

Jessica Earnest

JESSICA ERNEST

Earnest plays Go-To-Hell Kitty and understudies the lead role of Roxie Hart in Chicago, her first Broadway show. Regionally, she played roles including Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Janet Van de Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone and Ulla in the national tour of The Producers.

Beth Johnson Nicely & Sam Lips

BETH JOHNSON NICELY

Nicely can be seen as Mona in Chicago, her sixth Broadway show. Other credits include Spamalot, White Christmas, Bullets Over Broadway and Something Rotten!, where she also was understudy for the role of Portia.



SAM LIPS

Lips recently joined the cast of Chicago directly from the Broadway revival of Cats, where he played Alonzo and understudied the roles of the Rum Tum Tugger and Bill Bailey. He also covered the lead role of Topher as an ensemble member of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and the roles of Pippin and Lewis in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Pippin.



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Rachel Estabrook and KeLeen Snowgren | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman | Shot at Studios LIC