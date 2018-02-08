Broadway BUZZ

Original Fela! Stars Sahr Ngaujah & Kevin Mambo to Reunite for Lynn Nottage's Mlima’s Tale
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 8, 2018
Sahr Ngaujah & Kevin Mambo
(Photos: Getty Images/Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Sahr Ngaujah and Kevin Mambo, the talented stars who both appeared in the title role of the 2009 Broadway musical Fela!, will co-star in Mlima’s Tale, a world premiere play by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat), slated to debut at the Public Theater. Lucille Lortel Award nominee Jo Bonney (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) has signed on to direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on March 27 with an opening scheduled for April 15. Ngaujah will play the title role with Mambo as "Player 1."

In addition to his Tony-nominated turn in Fela!, Ngaujah has been seen onstage in The Painted Rocks at Revolver Creek, Signature Plays and Master Harold...and the Boys. Mambo's stage credits include Once Around the Sun, Hoodoo Love, The Fortress of Solitude, Mother Courage and Her Children, Venus and Nottage's Ruined. He is a two-time Emmy winner for The Guiding Light.

Mlima’s Tale is the story of Mlima (Ngaujah), a magnificent elephant trapped in the clandestine international ivory market. Following a trail of greed and desire as old as trade itself, Mlima leads us through memory and fear, history and tradition, and want and need.

The cast of Mlima’s Tale will also include Ito Aghayere (Junk) and Jojo Gonzalez (Small Mouth Sounds). The production will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Darron L West, original music by Justin Hicks and movement direction by Chris Walker. Mlima's Tale will play a limited engagement through May 20.

Mlima's Tale

Lynn Notage returns to The Public Theater with the world premiere of her poignant new drama.
View Comments

