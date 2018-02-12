Celebrate V-Day with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Faves with These Broadway Valentines

Forget the roses and chocolates—we've got the perfect Valentine's Day treats for you. We're celebrating V-Day Broadway style. In honor of the lovey-dovey holiday, the Broadway.com staff put their heads (and hearts!) together to create some Great White Way-centric sweet nothings to share with your beloved. View them below, click on the link to print out the cards to distribute to your sweetheart (or bestie) and check out Broadway.com's Instagram to screenshot the pics for the best phone wallpaper ever. Up your Valentine's Day card game with the images below!



CLICK TO PRINT YOUR BROADWAY.COM VALENTINE'S DAY CARDS





















