Jonathan Pryce & Dame Eileen Atkins Set for Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm in the West End

Two-time Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier award winner Dame Eileen Atkins are set to star in the U.K. premiere of Tony-nominated scribe Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm. Directed by Jonathan Kent, the production will open at Richmond Theatre on September 1 and play Cambridge Arts Theatre and Bath Theatre Royal, before transferring to London and beginning performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on October 2. Opening night of the West End transfer is scheduled for October 9.



Pryce and Atkins will star as André and Madeleine, respectively, in this family drama. The couple has been in love for over fifty years. However, as their daughters visit for a weekend, something feels unusual. A bunch of flowers arrives, but who sent them? A woman from the past turns up, but who is she? And why does André feel like he isn’t there at all?



An award-winning actor of the stage and screen, Pryce's extensive theater credits include Comedians in London and on Broadway, for which he won a Tony Award, The Royal Court production of Hamlet, for which he received an Olivier Award, Miss Saigon, a performance that garnered him both Olivier and Tony Awards and more. His onscreen credits include Cardinal Wolsey in the award-winning adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, High Sparrow in Game of Thrones and more. He is currently filming the upcoming Netflix feature The Pope.



Seen most recently as Queen Mary in Netflix’s The Crown, Atkins is a three-time Olivier award-winning actress and four-time Tony Award nominee. She is known for her Emmy Award-winning performance in Cranford and major roles in Upstairs Downstairs and Doc Martin. Atkins’ many stage appearances in the West End include Honour, Ellen Terry, Three Tall Women, The Female of the Species and more. Her Broadway credits include The Retreat from Moscow, Indiscretions, The Killing of Sister George and Vivat! Vivat! Regina!, all for which she received Tony Award nominations for Best Actress. Her onscreen credits include Gosford Park, The Hours, Paddington 2 and more.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.