Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jonathan Pryce & Dame Eileen Atkins Set for Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm in the West End
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 12, 2018
Jonathan Pryce & Dame Eileen Atkins
(Photos: Getty Images)

Two-time Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier award winner Dame Eileen Atkins are set to star in the U.K. premiere of Tony-nominated scribe Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm. Directed by Jonathan Kent, the production will open at Richmond Theatre on September 1 and play Cambridge Arts Theatre and Bath Theatre Royal, before transferring to London and beginning performances at Wyndham’s Theatre on October 2. Opening night of the West End transfer is scheduled for October 9.

Pryce and Atkins will star as André and Madeleine, respectively, in this family drama. The couple has been in love for over fifty years. However, as their daughters visit for a weekend, something feels unusual. A bunch of flowers arrives, but who sent them? A woman from the past turns up, but who is she? And why does André feel like he isn’t there at all?

An award-winning actor of the stage and screen, Pryce's extensive theater credits include Comedians in London and on Broadway, for which he won a Tony Award, The Royal Court production of Hamlet, for which he received an Olivier Award, Miss Saigon, a performance that garnered him both Olivier and Tony Awards and more. His onscreen credits include Cardinal Wolsey in the award-winning adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall, High Sparrow in Game of Thrones and more. He is currently filming the upcoming Netflix feature The Pope.

Seen most recently as Queen Mary in Netflix’s The Crown, Atkins is a three-time Olivier award-winning actress and four-time Tony Award nominee. She is known for her Emmy Award-winning performance in Cranford and major roles in Upstairs Downstairs and Doc Martin. Atkins’ many stage appearances in the West End include Honour, Ellen Terry, Three Tall Women, The Female of the Species and more. Her Broadway credits include The Retreat from Moscow, Indiscretions, The Killing of Sister George and Vivat! Vivat! Regina!, all for which she received Tony Award nominations for Best Actress. Her onscreen credits include Gosford Park, The Hours, Paddington 2 and more.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Five-Time Tony Nominee Jan Maxwell Is Dead at 61
  2. Tony Winner Betty Buckley Will Lead the National Tour of Hello, Dolly!
  3. Celebrate V-Day with Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Faves with These Broadway Valentines
  4. Full Casting Announced for Broadway's Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  5. The Secret Garden to Return to Broadway with Tony Winner Warren Carlyle at Its Helm

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers