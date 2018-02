Only in New York! The cast of Thoroughly Modern Millie reunited for a concert to benefit the Actors Fund on February 12 at the Minskoff Theatre. Original stars Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel and more made the audiences swoon with the one-night-only performance of the Tony-winning musical. Broadway.com photographer Emilio Madrid-Kuser captured the company on their big night. Take a peek at the glam portraits, and view the entire gallery here!



Gavin Creel Harriet Harris & Marc Kudisch Amy Zink, JoAnn M. Hunter & Megan Sikora Kate Baldwin Sutton Foster