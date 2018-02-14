Broadway BUZZ

Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom Jr., Stephanie J. Block & Andrew Rannells
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom Jr., Stephanie J. Block & Andrew Rannells' Lincoln Center Concerts Set PBS Air Dates
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 14, 2018

Dates are set for the new series Live From Lincoln Center Presents—Stars in Concert, featuring a foursome of Broadway's brightest stars: Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom Jr., Stephanie J. Block and Andrew Rannells. The Broadway vets will headline special performances as part of the new series. Each episode will air nationwide on PBS in four hour-long episodes on consecutive Fridays, starting with Sutton Foster (with special guest Jonathan Groff) on April 20, Leslie Odom Jr. on April 27, Stephanie J. Block on May 4 and concluding with Andrew Rannells on May 11. Stars in Concert was filmed over four nights at The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. 

"We have assembled an incredible lineup for this series, which offers the rare opportunity to see beloved Broadway stars in an intimate setting, and in their own words,” said Andrew C. Wilk, executive producer of Live From Lincoln Center. “This group of artists—Live From Lincoln Center favorites Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block and Sutton Foster, and newcomers to our program, multitalented Hamilton stars Leslie Odom Jr. and, appearing alongside Sutton, Jonathan Groff—have garnered 13 Tony nominations between them. If you're a Broadway fan, a follower of these talented artists, or even if you just love a beautiful song, this is a series not to be missed."

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winner for Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Leslie Odom Jr. won the Tony for his turn as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Stephanie J. Block earned a pair of Tony nominations for The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos. Andrew Rannells is also a two-time Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon and Falsettos.

In addition to the Stars in Concert appearances on PBS, select episodes will be available on BroadwayHD.

