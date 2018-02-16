Michael Ball to Lead London's Chess; Original West End Star Murray Head Also Joins Cast

Two-time Olivier Award winner Michael Ball will appear as Anatoly alongside Alexandra Burke as Svetlana and Cassidy Janson as Florence in the upcoming five-week West End return of Chess. Original London Chess star Murray Head will appear as the Arbiter with Tim Howar, lead singer of Mike + the Mechanics, as Freddie. As previously announced, the tuner featuring music by ABBA songwriters Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, lyrics by Tim Rice and a book by Richard Nelson will play the London Colliseum beginning on April 26 with an opening slated for May 1. Laurence Connor will direct and Stephen Mear will choreograph the production scheduled to run through June 2.



West End and recording star Michael Ball earned Olivier Awards for Hairspray and Sweeney Todd. Alexandra Burke rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor; her stage credits include The Bodyguard, Sister Act and Strictly Come Dancing. Cassidy Janson has been seen onstage in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dessa Rose and Tick, Tick...BOOM! Murray Head, who originated the role of Freddie in the original West End production of Chess, has also been seen onstage in Jesus Christ Superstar and Hair. Tim Howar, most known for his vocals as frontman of Mike + the Mechanics, has appeared in West End productions of Peggy Sue Got Married, Rent and Rock of Ages.



Chess is set against the background of the Cold War in the late 1970s/early 1980s, during which superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends. Two of the world’s greatest chess masters, one American, one Russian, are in danger of becoming the pawns of their governments as their battle for the world title gets underway. Simultaneously their lives are thrown into further confusion by a Hungarian refugee, a remarkable woman who becomes the center of their emotional triangle.



Additional casting for Chess will be announced at a later date.