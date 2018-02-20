Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dave Thomas Brown & Cody Jamison Strand Team Up in Broadway's The Book of Mormon
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 20, 2018
Dave Thomas Brown & Cody Jamison Strand
(Photos: Bruce Glikas & Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Tony-winning musical The Book of Mormon welcomes Dave Thomas Brown as Elder Price and the return of Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham beginning on February 20. The duo takes over for long-running stars Nic Rouleau and Brian Sears, respectively, who played their final performance on February 18.

Dave Thomas Brown made his Broadway debut in American Psycho and appeared in the national touring production of The Bridges of Madison County. His off-Broadway credits include Heathers: The Musical and The Legend of Georgia McBride. Cody Jamison Strand made his Broadway debut in 2013 in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen in the musical's national touring production.

Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon features a book, music and lyrics by Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The show is the winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Book of Mormon

A hit Broadway musical from the creators of 'South Park' and 'Avenue Q.'
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Redefine the Disney Princess in Frozen
  2. Hot Tub Parties & Working Out at the Y: How Alison Luff & Paul Alexander Nolan Got Ready to Escape to Margaritaville
  3. Smash Veteran Katharine McPhee on Preparing for Her Broadway Debut in Waitress
  4. Jeff Daniels & More to Lead Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers