Dave Thomas Brown & Cody Jamison Strand Team Up in Broadway's The Book of Mormon

Tony-winning musical The Book of Mormon welcomes Dave Thomas Brown as Elder Price and the return of Cody Jamison Strand as Elder Cunningham beginning on February 20. The duo takes over for long-running stars Nic Rouleau and Brian Sears, respectively, who played their final performance on February 18.



Dave Thomas Brown made his Broadway debut in American Psycho and appeared in the national touring production of The Bridges of Madison County. His off-Broadway credits include Heathers: The Musical and The Legend of Georgia McBride. Cody Jamison Strand made his Broadway debut in 2013 in The Book of Mormon. He was also seen in the musical's national touring production.



Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon features a book, music and lyrics by Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The show is the winner of nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.