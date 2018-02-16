Broadway BUZZ

Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Bel Powley & Brian Tyree Henry
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Michael Cera, Chris Evans & More Ready for Lobby Hero's Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 16, 2018

Oscar winner Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero is set to bow on the Great White Way on March 1. As previously announced, this production will be the inaugural one in Second Stage's refurbished Broadway home, the Helen Hayes Theater. Stars Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Bel Powley and Brian Tyree Henry, as well as scribe Lonergan and director Trip Cullman, gathered together at Sardi's on February 16 to pose for the press and give them the scoop on the show, which takes place in the lobby of a Manhattan apartment building. Seems simple? According to the company, the play deals with issues that are super relevant in 2018. Check out the photos, and then go see the show!

Dream team! Lobby Hero's Chris Evans, scribe Kenneth Lonergan, Bel Powley, Brian Tyree Henry, director Trip Cullman and Michael Cera get together.

Lobby Hero

Chris Evans and Michael Cera star in the revival of Kenneth Lonergan's drama.
