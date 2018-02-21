Harry Connick Jr. Will Be Joined by J. Harrison Ghee, Kate Shindle, Janet Dacal & Tom Hewitt in The Sting

New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse has assembled a talented group of stars to join the previously announced Harry Connick Jr. in the new musical adaptation of the 1973 film The Sting. J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Kate Shindle (Fun Home), Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway) and Tom Hewitt (The Rocky Horror Show) will co-star in the new show featuring a book by Bob Martin and a score by Connick, Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. John Rando will direct and Warren Carlyle will choreograph the tuner, slated to begin at Paper Mill on March 29 with an official opening scheduled for April 8.



Set in 1936 Chicago, The Sting tells of a pair of con men: small town grafter Johnny Hooker (Ghee) and big-time hustler Henry Gondorff (Connick), who plot to bring down the city's most corrupt racketeer.



In addition to Connick as Henry Gondorff and Ghee as Johnny Hooker, the cast will feature Shindle as Billie, Dacal as Loretta and Hewitt as Doyle Lonnegan. They'll be joined by Peter Benson as The Erie Kid, Christopher Gurr as J.J. Singleton, Richard Kline as Kid Twist, Kevyn Morrow as Luther and Robert Wuhl as Snyder. The company will also include Lucien Barbarin, Darius Barnes, Keely Beirne, Michael Fatica, Luke Hawkins, Tyler Huckstep, Matt Loehr, Erica Mansfield, Drew McVety, Ramone Owens, Tyler Roberts, Angie Schworer, Christine Shepard, Britton Smith, Sherisse Springer, Diana Vaden, Kevin Worley and Lara Seibert Young.



The production team includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Randy Hansen and orchestrations by Doug Besterman. The Sting will play a limited engagement through April 29.