Anybody Have a Map? Dear Evan Hansen to Play First International Production in Toronto

2017 Tony-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen will set up shop in Canada next spring, marking the hit show's first international production. The celebrated tuner will arrive at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning in March 2019, with exact dates and casting to be announced. Michael Greif will repeat his work as director for the Canada mounting.



Dear Evan Hansen follows outsider Evan Hansen, who feels invisible to his peers, his crush and his own mother. A letter he writes leads to an incident with a classmate, a series of lies and an entire community movement that catapults Evan into the spotlight. As the momentum builds and stakes rise, he struggles to hold onto his secret without jeopardizing his relationship with the ones he holds close.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Greif. Dear Evan Hansen will begin a multi-city U.S. touring production, starting in Denver, this September.