Coronavirus Crisis Causes Disney's Frozen to Close on Broadway

The coronavirus pandemic has a Broadway casualty. As a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout, the decision has been made that Frozen will not return to Broadway when the crisis lifts. The hit Disney musical played its final performance at the St. James Theatre on March 11. At the time of its closing, Frozen played 26 previews and 825 regular performances on Broadway.

"In the summer of 2013 when Frozen began its road to Broadway two things were unimaginable: that we'd soon have five productions worldwide, and a global pandemic would so alter the world economy that running three Disney shows on Broadway would become untenable," said Thomas Schumacher, President & Producer Disney Theatrical Productions. "The extraordinary contribution of Broadway's original company plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated. Frozen, like all shows, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an uncommonly close and talented group and they’ll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and we look forward to seeing them at Frozen around the world."

Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them (Ciara Renée) struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other (McKenzie Kurtz) embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.

Directed by Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the film's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen began previews on February 22, 2017 and officially opened on March 22, 2017.

Joining Renée as Elsa and Kurtz as Anna are Noah J. Ricketts as Kristoff, Ryann Redmond as Olaf, Ryan McCartan as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken and Andrew Pirozzi and Adam Jepsen alternating as Sven.

Frozen features scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Natasha Katz and sound design by Peter Hylenski, with orchestrations by Dave Metzger and music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Frozen’s North American tour will resume performances at a date to be determined. Productions in Australia, the U.K., Japan and Germany are scheduled to open by next year. Closing the Broadway production now allows future productions of Frozen to repurpose its costumes and scenic elements, reducing cost and waste.