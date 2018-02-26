Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany to Make New York Stage Debut in Mary Page Marlowe

Emmy-winning star Tatiana Maslany will make her first off-Broadway appearance in the New York premiere of Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' Mary Page Marlowe, set to begin previews on June 19 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre. Lila Neugebauer will direct the production, which will officially open on July 12.



Tatiana Maslany won acclaim for her turn in the sci-fi series Orphan Black, which earned her the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Her other credits include Stronger, Two Lovers and a Bear, Kim Nguyen and The Other Half.



Mary Page Marlowe focuses on a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure. Additional casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced at a later date.