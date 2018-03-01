Broadway BUZZ

Chris Evans, Bel Powley, Michael Cera & Brian Tyree Henry in a promo shot for "Lobby Hero"
(Photo: Mark Seliger)
Lobby Hero, Starring Chris Evans & Michael Cera, Begins Broadway Run
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 1, 2018

The first Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 play Lobby Hero begins preview performances on March 1. Starring Chris Evans and Michael Cera, Lobby Hero is the first Broadway show at the historic Hayes Theatre under the new ownership of the nonprofit Second Stage. Trip Cullman directs the production, which will officially open on March 26. Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley also star.

Lobby Hero centers on a young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions who clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans).

Lobby Hero features scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman and sound design by Darron L. West.

Lobby Hero

Chris Evans and Michael Cera star in the revival of Kenneth Lonergan's drama.
