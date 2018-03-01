Uma Thurman and the Cast of The Parisian Woman Get Inked at Sardi's

The cast of The Parisian Woman gathered at the legendary Sardi's restaurant to celebrate the unveiling of their official portraits, which will now hang on the hallowed walls alongside hundreds of other theater favorites. Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas, Blair Brown, Marton Csokas and Phillipa Soo were all smiles as they signed their hand-drawn portraits. House of Cards creator Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman is a political drama set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having.The play runs at Broadway's Hudson Theatre through March 11.

Uma Thurman signs her portrait.

Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Josh Lucas get friendly after Lucas' portrait is revealed.