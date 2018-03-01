Broadway BUZZ

Uma Thurman, Blair Brown, Phillipa Soo, Marton Csokas & Josh Lucas
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Uma Thurman and the Cast of The Parisian Woman Get Inked at Sardi's
Photo Op
by Matt Rodin • Mar 1, 2018

The cast of The Parisian Woman gathered at the legendary Sardi's restaurant to celebrate the unveiling of their official portraits, which will now hang on the hallowed walls alongside hundreds of other theater favorites. Uma Thurman, Josh Lucas, Blair Brown, Marton Csokas and Phillipa Soo were all smiles as they signed their hand-drawn portraits. House of Cards creator Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman is a political drama set in Washington, D.C., where powerful friends are the only kind worth having.The play runs at Broadway's Hudson Theatre through March 11.

Uma Thurman signs her portrait.
Sardi's Max Klimavicius and Josh Lucas get friendly after Lucas' portrait is revealed.
Phillipa Soo poses with hubby Steven Pasquale alongside her new portrait.

The Parisian Woman

Uma Thurman makes her Broadway debut in Beau Willimon's power play.
