Carousel, Starring Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry, Officially Opens on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 12, 2018
The starry new revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel celebrates opening night at the Imperial Theatre on April 12. Jack O'Brien directs and Justin Peck choreographs the production which began previews on February 28. Tony winner Jessie Mueller and Tony nominee Joshua Henry star.

Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker (Henry) and the young woman (Mueller) who gives up everything for him. The Carousel cast also includes Lindsay Mendez as Carrie Pipperidge, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, Brittany Pollack as Louise, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin.

To celebrate the beloved play's Broadway premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait the talent-packed cast giving fresh life to a Rodgers & Hammerstein classic.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
