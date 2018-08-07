New Revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel to End Broadway Run

The talent-filled revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry, will conclude its run at the Imperial Theatre on September 16. The new staging began performances on February 28 and officially opened on April 12. By closing, the production will have played 47 previews and 181 regular performances.



Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker (Henry) and the young woman (Mueller) who gives up everything for him. The cast also includes Broadway.com vlogger Lindsay Mendez in a Tony-winning turn as Carrie Pipperidge, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, Brittany Pollack as Louise, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin.



The ensemble includes Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Kelly McCormick, Anna Noble, Adriana Pierce, Rebecca Pitcher, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Halli Toland, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson and William Youmans.



Jack O'Brien directs the revival, which features Tony-winning choreography by Justin Peck. The creative team includes Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations) and Andy Einhorn (musical supervision and direction).



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



