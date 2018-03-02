New Broadway Musical Gettin' the Band Back Together Announces Initial Casting

The first round of casting has been set for the new musical Gettin' the Band Back Together, slated to begin previews at the Belasco Theatre on July 19 with an opening night scheduled for August 13. Directed by John Rando, the previously announced musical features an original score by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and improv troupe The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg.



The musical will star Mitchell Jarvis (Rock of Ages) as Mitch Papadopolous, Jay Klaitz (Lend Me a Tenor) as Bart Vickers, Paul Whitty (Amélie) as Michael "Sully" Sullivan, Sawyer Nunes (Finding Neverland) as Ricky "Bling" Goldstein, Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away) as Roxy and Brandon Williams (Blood Brothers) as Tygen.



Gettin' the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang (the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool), and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind…proving it’s never too late to give your dreams one last shot.



The design team for Gettin' the Band Back Together includes sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Emily Rebholz and lighting by Ken Billington. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Gettin' the Band Back Together first debuted in 2013 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse.