Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bye Bye Birdie Live TV Musical, Starring Jennifer Lopez, Pushed Back to 2019
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 2, 2018
Jennifer Lopez
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

NBC's highly anticipated live TV presentation of the classic musical Bye Bye Birdie has been postponed yet again, according to Variety. The live musical, which had first been delayed to 2018, is now aiming to arrive in 2019. The holdup is attributed to coordinating with the schedule of star Jennifer Lopez, who will take on the role of Rosie. 

As previously announced, Tony winner Harvey Fierstein will pen the teleplay adaptation for the broadcast; he also adapted and co-starred in the Hairspray Live! production that aired in December 2016. Jerry Mitchell and Alex Rudzinski are set to direct the live Bye Bye Birdie.

In the meantime, NBC is gearing up for an Easter Sunday presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The network is also docketed to produce a live version of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men, starring Alec Baldwin, at a date to be announced.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Cast of Broadway's Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Sing & Dance on Today
  2. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda & Weird Al Yankovic Team Up on Must-Listen Remix 'The Hamilton Polka'
  4. Broadway's in Bloom! Frozen, Angels in America & More March Save the Date Picks
  5. Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Stars You'd Love to See on Big Brother

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers