Bye Bye Birdie Live TV Musical, Starring Jennifer Lopez, Pushed Back to 2019

NBC's highly anticipated live TV presentation of the classic musical Bye Bye Birdie has been postponed yet again, according to Variety. The live musical, which had first been delayed to 2018, is now aiming to arrive in 2019. The holdup is attributed to coordinating with the schedule of star Jennifer Lopez, who will take on the role of Rosie.



As previously announced, Tony winner Harvey Fierstein will pen the teleplay adaptation for the broadcast; he also adapted and co-starred in the Hairspray Live! production that aired in December 2016. Jerry Mitchell and Alex Rudzinski are set to direct the live Bye Bye Birdie.



In the meantime, NBC is gearing up for an Easter Sunday presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The network is also docketed to produce a live version of Aaron Sorkin's A Few Good Men, starring Alec Baldwin, at a date to be announced.