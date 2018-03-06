Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured in Car Accident; Four-Year-Old Daughter Killed

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles was critically injured after being struck by a car running a red light in Brooklyn, NY, on March 5 at 12:40pm, according to the New York Daily News. Miles' four-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, was killed in the accident. Miles, who is pregnant, is now in stable condition.



"An out-of-control driver blew through a red light," said The Daily News, "dragging one kid’s stroller more than 350 feet." Lauren Lew was also injured in the accident; her one-year-old son Joshua Lew was killed.



Miles is a Tony winner for The King and I who has also been seen onstage in Sunday in the Park with George and Here Lies Love.



A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations in support of Miles and her family.