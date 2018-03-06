Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured in Car Accident; Four-Year-Old Daughter Killed
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 6, 2018
Ruthie Ann Miles
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles was critically injured after being struck by a car running a red light in Brooklyn, NY, on March 5 at 12:40pm, according to the New York Daily News. Miles' four-year-old daughter, Abigail Blumenstein, was killed in the accident. Miles, who is pregnant, is now in stable condition.

"An out-of-control driver blew through a red light," said The Daily News, "dragging one kid’s stroller more than 350 feet." Lauren Lew was also injured in the accident; her one-year-old son Joshua Lew was killed.

Miles is a Tony winner for The King and I who has also been seen onstage in Sunday in the Park with George and Here Lies Love.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations in support of Miles and her family.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  2. Watch The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Dominate the 2018 Oscars with 'This Is Me'
  3. Benny & Joon Musical and More Set for 2018-2019 Season at Paper Mill Playhouse
  4. Broadway Faves Who Only Need an Oscar to EGOT
  5. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Win Second Oscar for 'Remember Me' from Coco

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers