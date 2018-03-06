Broadway BUZZ

Marin Ireland & More to Lead Summer and Smoke at Classic Stage Company
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 6, 2018
Marin Ireland
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Three Sisters) will take on the central role of Alma Winemiller alongside Nathan Darrow (Richard III) as John Buchanan in a new production of Tennessee Williams' Summer and Smoke at off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company. Jack Cummings III is onboard to direct the co-production with Transport Group, set to feature original music by Tony nominee Michael John LaChiusa (Marie Christine). Previews will begin on April 13 with an official opening set for May 3. Tickets are now on sale.

Set in turn-of-the-century Mississippi, Summer and Smoke tells the story of a local minister’s daughter (Ireland) who walks the line between piety and sensuality with the neighborhood doctor (Darrow) who grew up next door.

In addition to Ireland and Buchanan, the production will star Tony nominee Barbara Walsh (Falsettos) as Mrs. Winemiller, Glenna Brucken (Wondrous Strange) as Rosemary, Phillip Clark (Come Back, Little Sheba) as Dr. Buchanan, Hannah Elless (Bright Star) as Nellie Ewell, Elena Hurst (Vowed & Wowed) as Rosa Gonzales, Tina Johnson (State Fair) as Mrs. Bassett, Gerardo Rodriguez (To the Bone) as Papa Gonzales, T. Ryder Smith (Oslo) as Reverend Winemiller, Ryan Spahn (Gloria) as Archie Kramer and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page) as Roger Doremus.

Summer and Smoke will feature set design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Kathryn Rohe, lighting design by R. Lee Kennedy and sound design by Walter Trarbach. The production will play a limited engagement through May 20.

Summer and Smoke

Tennessee Williams' sultry Southern Gothic masterpiece returns to New York.
Exclusive Offers