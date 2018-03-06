Tom Hollander & More Ready for Some Serious Comedy in Tom Stoppard's Travesties on Broadway

Tom Stoppard's Travesties returns to Broadway this spring, director Patrick Marber and the stars of the show are determined to showcase the comedic streak in this play about Henry Carr's memories of historical power players Tristan Tzara, James Joyce and Vladimir Lenin. On March 6, Marber as well as the show's stars, including Tom Hollander, Patrick Kerr, Sara Topham, Opal Alladin, Peter McDonald, Dan Butler, Seth Numrich and Scarlett Strallen, met the press at the American Airlines Theatre, where the play will bow beginning on March 29. They enthusiastically discussed the madcap delight that audiences will discover in this seemingly high brow history lesson and posed for some photos. Check out the pics, and then see the play live!

See Tom Hollander in Travesties beginning on March 29!