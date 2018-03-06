Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

You Oughta Know! Elizabeth Stanley & More to Lead Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 6, 2018
Elizabeth Stanley
(Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Initial cast members have been announced to lead the new musical Jagged Little Pill—based on the hit Alanis Morissette album—set to make its world premiere with American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Broadway alum Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) will star alongside Laurel Harris (In Transit), Logan Hart (The Book of Mormon), Nora Schel (Spamilton) and newcomer Soph Menas. Plot details and additional casting will be revealed at a later date. Tony winner Idina Menzel led a 2017 reading of the show.

The previously announced musical features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno), music by Morissette and Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical), lyrics by Morissette and orchestrations by Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal). Tony winner and A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus (Waitress) will direct Jagged Little Pill, set to bow on May 5 at A.R.T.'s Loeb Drama Center for a run through June 30.

The album Jagged Little Pill was a huge commercial and critical success, selling over 33 million copies worldwide. The album produced six singles, including the Grammy-nominated "Ironic." Morissette won the Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Rock Album. Her single "You Oughta Know" won two Grammys, Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and Best Rock Song, and was also nominated for Song of the Year.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured in Car Accident; Four-Year-Old Daughter Killed
  2. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  3. Hamilton Breaks Olivier Nominations Record; Angels in America & The Ferryman Also Honored
  4. Vicki Lewis Will Return to Broadway in Anastasia; Zach Adkins to Assume Role of Dmitry
  5. Watch The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Dominate the 2018 Oscars with 'This Is Me'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers