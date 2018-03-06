You Oughta Know! Elizabeth Stanley & More to Lead Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill

Initial cast members have been announced to lead the new musical Jagged Little Pill—based on the hit Alanis Morissette album—set to make its world premiere with American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Broadway alum Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) will star alongside Laurel Harris (In Transit), Logan Hart (The Book of Mormon), Nora Schel (Spamilton) and newcomer Soph Menas. Plot details and additional casting will be revealed at a later date. Tony winner Idina Menzel led a 2017 reading of the show.



The previously announced musical features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno), music by Morissette and Glen Ballard (Ghost the Musical), lyrics by Morissette and orchestrations by Tony winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal). Tony winner and A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus (Waitress) will direct Jagged Little Pill, set to bow on May 5 at A.R.T.'s Loeb Drama Center for a run through June 30.



The album Jagged Little Pill was a huge commercial and critical success, selling over 33 million copies worldwide. The album produced six singles, including the Grammy-nominated "Ironic." Morissette won the Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Rock Album. Her single "You Oughta Know" won two Grammys, Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and Best Rock Song, and was also nominated for Song of the Year.