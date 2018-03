Music star Valerie Simpson and stage alum Chaz Lamar Shepherd joined the cast of Broadway's Chicago on March 12. Simpson took on the role of Matron "Mama" Morton while Shepherd stepped into the shoes of Billy Flynn. Their first bow was met with roses from fellow cast members and thunderous standing ovations from the audience at the Ambassador Theatre. Take a peek at the pics and head over to 49th Street to see the most murderous musical on Broadway.

Valerie Simpson takes her first bow.