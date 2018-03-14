Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See Chilina Kennedy Celebrate 1,000 Performances in Broadway's Beautiful
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 14, 2018
Chilina Kennedy
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

This milestone is some kind of wonderful! Beautiful leading lady Chilina Kennedy marked her 1,000th performance as Carole King on March 14. That's 1,000 times she's rocked the wavy wig, 1,000 times she's worked that Brooklyn accent and 1,000 times she's made the audience feel the Earth move under their feet. The cast celebrated the occasion with some big, beautiful balloons and a gorgeous bouquet of flowers for Kennedy. Take a look at the adorable snapshots, and then catch Beautiful at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!

Evan Todd and the cast of Beautiful celebrate Chilina Kennedy's 1,000th performance in the Carole King Musical.
Catch Chilina Kennedy and the cast of Beautiful at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Ramin Karimloo's Thrilling Take on The Greatest Showman's 'From Now On'
  2. Anthony Ramos & More Ready to Bring In the Heights to the Kennedy Center
  3. Watch Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Show Off Their Pre-Show Push-Up Routine on The View
  4. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs
  5. Sara Bareilles & Duncan Sheik Teaming Up on Alice in Wonderland Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers