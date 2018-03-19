Here's a Fierce First Look at Idina Menzel's New Off-Broadway Gig Skintight

We're just a couple months away from the debut of Joshua Harmon's world premiere play Skintight, featuring Tony winner Idina Menzel in her first stage appearance since her Tony-nommed turn in If/Then. Skintight centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband’s engagement to a much younger woman. She turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with 20-year-old Trey. Trey may or may not be gay, but he is probably an adult-film star. At least according to Jodi's gay son, who's also 20. Skintight examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what’s on the inside. The show has released a sneak peek at production art, featuring beloved stage star Menzel front and center. Don't miss your chance to see Skintight, kicking off performances on May 31 at the Laura Pels Theatre.