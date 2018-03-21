Broadway BUZZ

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Born to Run! Springsteen on Broadway Extended Through End of the Year
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 21, 2018

Bruce Springsteen's hit Broadway concert engagement, Springsteen on Broadway, has been extended yet again! The show will now play the Walter Kerr Theatre through December 15, 2018. Springsteen's Broadway run began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened on October 12.

Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

