Denzel Washington Returns to Broadway in The Iceman Cometh
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 23, 2018
Denzel Washington
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington returns to the Broadway stage on March 23 in a new production of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh. Tony winner George C. Wolfe directs the revival, slated to officially open on April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Iceman Cometh centers on Hickey (Washington), a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities, eventually revealing secrets from his own past.

Joining Washington in the cast are Tony winners Bill Irwin and Frank Wood, as Ed Mosher and Cecil Lewis, respectively. The company also includes two-time Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard as Cora, Colm Meaney as Harry Hope, Danny McCarthy as Rocky Pioggi, David Morse as Larry Slade, Carolyn Braver as Pearl, Austin Butler as Don Parrit, Joe Forbrich as Lieb, Nina Grollman as Margie, Thomas Michael Hammond as Moran, Neal Huff as Willie Oban, Danny Mastrogiorgio as Chuck Morello, Dakin Matthews as Piet Wetjoen, Jack McGee as Pat McGloin, Clark Middleton as Hugo Kalmar, Michael Potts as Joe Mott and Reg Rogers as James Cameron.

The Iceman Cometh creative team includes scenic designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier and costume designer Ann Roth. The Iceman Cometh will play a 14-week limited engagement through July 1.

