Molasses in January, Original Musical About Boston Molasses Disaster, to Make Off-Broadway Premiere

Molasses in January, an original new musical about a struggling family of Italian immigrants who are literally swept up in the Boston Molasses disaster of 1919, will make its off-Broadway premiere in the Jerry Orbach Theatre at The Theater Center this spring. Previews will begin on May 2 with an official opening set for May 24. Molasses in January is written and composed by Francine Pellegrino and directed by Whitney Stone.



Spanning 1915 to 1919 and set against the backdrop of Boston’s Italian North End Immigrants, Molasses in January tells the story of Anna, a single mother doing her best to raise her children in a world caught up in the turmoil of the first World War. As rumors grow about the potential construction of an enormous molasses tank that will be used to make liquor and gun-powder for the war, so do the hopes for potential prosperity.



The cast of Molasses in January will include Lianne Gennaco, Anie Delgado, Grace Experience, Cali LaSpina, Joe Marx, Joe Redman, Daniel Artuso and Zachary Harris Martin. The production will feature lighting design by Marsh Shugart, with additional creative team members to be announced.