Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Vacation Film Franchise Is Being Turned into a Musical Comedy
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 26, 2018
A scene from the 1983 film "National Lampoon's Vacation"
(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Producers Ken Davenport and Kurt Deutsch have announced that they have optioned the musical rights to the Griswolds, the characters from the hit Vacation film franchise. The special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures will develop a new tuner titled Broadway Vacation.

Davenport said, “Both Kurt and I came of age on the Vacation films series and can’t wait to bring the Griswolds to Broadway. If audiences thought their cinematic misadventures were funny, wait till Clark and his family get to Times Square.”

Deutsch said, “Millions of tourists come to New York for the first time every year and each one has a singular experience. The Griswolds’ maiden trip to the city will be no exception, though in this case, theirs is guaranteed to be outrageous, unique, hilarious—and well-choreographed. While the characters are familiar, Broadway Vacation will take them on a completely original musical journey—and on a trip to New York that they will never forget.”

The Griswolds first hit the screen in the classic 1983 comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation, which centered on the disasters befalling a family on a cross-country road trip. Getting to America’s favorite adventure destination, Walley World, was a comedic hassle for Clark Griswold (portrayed on-screen by Chevy Chase), his wife, Ellen (played by Beverly D’Angelo) and their bickering kids, Rusty and Audrey. The film became a major box office success. As the franchise continued, the Griswolds took a European Vacation, a Vegas Vacation and even shared a Christmas Vacation. In 2015, New Line Cinema released an updated screen version of the franchise.

Creative team, casting and production timelines for Broadway Vacation will be announced at a later date.

Look back at the original trailer for National Lampoon's Vacation below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. NBC's Robert Greenblatt on Bombshell Stage Musical: 'You May Not Have Seen the Last of Smash'
  2. Exclusive! Celebrate Anastasia's First Anniversary with Christy Altomare's 'In My Dreams' Music Video
  3. We Dance! Meet the Incredible Ensemble Telling Once On This Island's Story
  4. Gorgeous Photos of Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More at Frozen's Broadway Opening
  5. Taylor Trensch on Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly! & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers