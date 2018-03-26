Vacation Film Franchise Is Being Turned into a Musical Comedy

Producers Ken Davenport and Kurt Deutsch have announced that they have optioned the musical rights to the Griswolds, the characters from the hit Vacation film franchise. The special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures will develop a new tuner titled Broadway Vacation.



Davenport said, “Both Kurt and I came of age on the Vacation films series and can’t wait to bring the Griswolds to Broadway. If audiences thought their cinematic misadventures were funny, wait till Clark and his family get to Times Square.”



Deutsch said, “Millions of tourists come to New York for the first time every year and each one has a singular experience. The Griswolds’ maiden trip to the city will be no exception, though in this case, theirs is guaranteed to be outrageous, unique, hilarious—and well-choreographed. While the characters are familiar, Broadway Vacation will take them on a completely original musical journey—and on a trip to New York that they will never forget.”



The Griswolds first hit the screen in the classic 1983 comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation, which centered on the disasters befalling a family on a cross-country road trip. Getting to America’s favorite adventure destination, Walley World, was a comedic hassle for Clark Griswold (portrayed on-screen by Chevy Chase), his wife, Ellen (played by Beverly D’Angelo) and their bickering kids, Rusty and Audrey. The film became a major box office success. As the franchise continued, the Griswolds took a European Vacation, a Vegas Vacation and even shared a Christmas Vacation. In 2015, New Line Cinema released an updated screen version of the franchise.



Creative team, casting and production timelines for Broadway Vacation will be announced at a later date.



Look back at the original trailer for National Lampoon's Vacation below.



