Odds & Ends: Kara Lindsay to Sing the Music of Sara Bareilles in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Kara Lindsay & More to Sing the Music of Sara Bareilles in Concert

A talented group of stage stars will come together to sing the music of Waitress songwriter Sara Bareilles in a new concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. 54 Sings Sara Bareilles will take place on April 25 at 9:30pm. Performers slated to sing out include Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Jeff Heimbrock (Wicked), Krystina Alabado (American Psycho), Kaitlyn Davis (The Phantom of the Opera), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Peter LaPrade (The Lightning Thief), April Lavalle (Seussical), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday) and Sally Eidman. 54 Sings Sara Bareilles will be music-directed by Eric Sorrels and directed by Ashlee Latimer.



Lesli Margherita & Claybourne Elder to Sing Out with The Skivvies on Easter

We can't imagine a better way to spend Easter than with The Skivvies! The duo made up of Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley will welcome special guests from Broadway and beyond for a Sunday Undie Easter Brunch on April 1 at 3:00pm to toast the special holiday. Performers slated to take part include Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Isabel Santiago (In the Heights), Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park with George), Wayne Alan Wilcox (Chaplin), Tyce Green (Horrible Turn) and Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Lysistrata Jones). The intimate one-performance-only afternoon of song and comedy will take place at midtown cabaret spot The Green Room 42.



Flight Extends Run at McKittrick Hotel

The acclaimed North American debut of Flight has extended its run at the McKittrick Hotel through April 20. Created by Jamie Harrison and Candice Edmunds of the Scottish theater company Vox Motus and based on Oliver Emanuel’s adaptation of Caroline Brothers' 2012 novel Hinterland, the immersive Flight invites audiences into a poignant story of human courage. The inventive new show opened at the McKittrick on January 30.