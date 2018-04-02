Take It to Go! Waitress Tour Star Desi Oakley Is Broadway.com's Newest Vlogger

We already know this is going to be lovingly-made and irresistible! Stage favorite and singer-songwriter Desi Oakley, who's leading the national tour of Waitress, is is hitting the road and packing a camera as Broadway.com’s newest vlogger. It'll only take a taste for you to be addicted to Pie a la Road: Backstage at the Waitress Tour with Desi Oakley, beginning April 6.



Oakley, who plays Jenna Hunterson in the touring production of Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical, will take viewers on the road as Waitress makes its way across the country. Look out for surprising adventures, sensational interviews, special sneak peeks and more.



Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, Waitress features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.



Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Oakley made her Broadway debut in Wicked and appeared in the 2012 revival of Annie and the 2014 revival of Les Miserables. She has also performed in the touring productions of Wicked and Evita. Oakley released her six-song EP, Don’t Look Back, in May 2014.



Pie a la Road will launch on April 6 and run every other Friday as Oakley and the whole Waitress company bring the treasured musical tale to cities across North America.