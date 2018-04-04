Broadway BUZZ

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play Will Make Off-Broadway Return
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 4, 2018
Mirirai Sithole, Abena Mensah-Bonsu and Paige Gilbert in "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jocelyn Bioh's acclaimed School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, a new work which played an extended 2017 world premiere run at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre, will return this fall. The work will play an engagement beginning on October 16 at the Lortel, with an opening slated for October 22. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman will repeat her duties as the show's director for a run scheduled through November 25.

In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.

The cast of the world premiere run of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play included Obie winner Zainab Jah, MaameYaa Boafo, Nabiyah Be, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Paige Gilbert, Nike Kadri, Abena Mensah-Bonsu and Mirirai Sithole. Casting for the play's return engagement will be set at a later date.

Preceding the play's off-Broadway return, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play will play the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Los Angeles' Center Theater Group for a run from September 2-30.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

A buoyant and biting comedy that explore the universal similarities facing teenage girls across the globe.
