Corbin Bleu & More to Lead Singin' in the Rain at the Muny

Open your umbrella and put on your dancing shoes! Fancy-footed Broadway alum Corbin Bleu has been cast in a summer mounting of Singin' in the Rain at the Muny in St. Louis. Bleu will take on the role of Don Lockwood in the production set to be directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Rommy Sandhu and music direction by Ben Whiteley. Singin' in the Rain will run from June 27 through July 3.



Bleu most recently gave a Chita Rivera Award-winning performance in Broadway's Holiday Inn. His other main-stem credits include In the Heights and Godspell. Bleu's screen work includes High School Musical, Flight 29 Down, To Write Love on Her Arms and Dancing with the Stars.



Based on Betty Comden and Adolph Green's classic film of the same name, Singin' in the Rain is known for its parade of Hollywood standards, splashy production numbers, hilarious situations and snappy dialogue. The musical features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.



Joining Bleu in the cast will be Jeffrey Schecter (Fiddler on the Roof) as Cosmo Brown and Berklea Going (White Christmas) as Kathy Selden. Additional casting for the Muny's Singin' in the Rain will be announced at a later date.