So Fetch! Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Officially Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 8, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The Broadway-premiere production of the new musical Mean Girls celebrates its official opening night at the August Wilson Theatre on April 8. Featuring a book by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the new tuner began preview performances on March 12. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the production.

Mean Girls centers on Cady Heron, a high-schooler who moves to Illinois after years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Leading the Mean Girls cast is Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, with Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

To celebrate the new musical's main-stem premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the show's dynamic cast reimagining a film favorite for Broadway crowds.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Exclusive Offers