Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Caissie Levy in "Frozen"
(Photo: Deen van Meer)
Disney's Frozen to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 9, 2018

The beloved score for the new stage adaptation of Frozen will be preserved on an original Broadway cast album, Disney shared today. Frozen's orchestra of 21 will be expanded to 44 musicians for the recording, which will be released by Walt Disney Records later this spring.

Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them (played by Caissie Levy) struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other (Patti Murin) embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the movie's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Michael Grandage is the show's director.

Joining Levy as Elsa and Murin as Anna are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven. Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti rotate as Young Anna along with Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartz rotating as Young Elsa. Alyssa Fox is the Elsa standby and Aisha Jackson is the Anna standby.

Frozen began performances at Broadway's St. James Theatre on February 22 and officially opened on March 22.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss Opens Piano Bar in Los Angeles & Announces Tour with Lea Michele
  2. Hamilton Sweeps 2018 Olivier Awards; Angels in America Wins Best Revival
  3. Empire Records Is Being Made into a Broadway Musical
  4. Janet McTeer & Uzo Aduba to Portray Real-Life Icons in Two World-Premiere Plays
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Beloved Musicals You Want to See Back on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Kinky Boots Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers