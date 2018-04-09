Disney's Frozen to Release Original Broadway Cast Recording

The beloved score for the new stage adaptation of Frozen will be preserved on an original Broadway cast album, Disney shared today. Frozen's orchestra of 21 will be expanded to 44 musicians for the recording, which will be released by Walt Disney Records later this spring.



Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them (played by Caissie Levy) struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other (Patti Murin) embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the movie's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Michael Grandage is the show's director.



Joining Levy as Elsa and Murin as Anna are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven. Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti rotate as Young Anna along with Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartz rotating as Young Elsa. Alyssa Fox is the Elsa standby and Aisha Jackson is the Anna standby.



Frozen began performances at Broadway's St. James Theatre on February 22 and officially opened on March 22.