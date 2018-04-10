Broadway BUZZ

Miss You Like Hell, Starring Daphne Rubin-Vega, Extends Off-Broadway Run
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 10, 2018
Gizel Jiménez & Daphne Rubin-Vega in "Miss You Like Hell"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The New York premiere production of the new musical Miss You Like Hell has received an extension by off-Broadway's Public Theater. Originally slated for a run through May 6, the show will now run through May 13. Miss You Like Hell began previews on March 20 and officially opened on April 10.

Miss You Like Hell follows Beatriz, an undocumented immigrant on the verge of deportation and mom to 16-year-old Olivia. After living estranged from each other for years, they embark on a road trip that crosses state lines. Together they meet Americans of different backgrounds, shared dreams and complicated truths.

The cast is led by two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega as Beatriz and Gizel Jiménez as Olivia, with Marinda Anderson, Marcus Paul James, Tony nominee Michael Mulheren, Danny Bolero, Andrew Cristi, Latoya Edwards, Shawna M. Hamic and David Patrick Kelly.

With book and lyrics by Pulitzer winner Quiara Alegría Hudes and music and lyrics by theatrical newcomer Erin McKeown, Miss You Like Hell is directed by Public Theater Resident Director Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Danny Mefford. The show features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Jessica Paz. 

Exclusive Offers