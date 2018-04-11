See Katharine McPhee Take Her First Broadway Bow in Waitress

TV actress and American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee told Broadway.com that wrapping up work on the Broadway-themed series Smash made her want to star on the Great White Way even more. She explained, "It was just like it was kind of a part of the Broadway community, but not 100 percent." McPhee made it 100 percent on April 10, when she took her first bow as Jenna Hunterson, the pie-making lead of Waitress. Check out the photo of McPhee excitedly making her Broadway debut below, and you can catch her limited engagement in the role through June 17.
