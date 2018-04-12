Broadway BUZZ

Smash Vets Leslie Odom Jr. & Katharine McPhee Will Announce 2018 Tony Award Nominees
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 12, 2018
Leslie Odom Jr. & Katharine McPhee
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee will host the 2018 Tony Award nominations announcement on May 1 at 8:30am. The pair of Smash alums will break the exciting news live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. The announcement can be viewed live on CBS This Morning and on Facebook.

Odom is a Tony winner for Hamilton whose stage credits also include Leap of Faith, Venice and Tick, Tick...BOOM! He has been seen on-screen in Murder on the Orient Express, Person of Interest and Smash, in which he appeared alongside McPhee.

McPhee, who is currently making her Broadway debut as Jenna in Waitress, first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol. In addition to her acclaimed turn on Smash, her screen résumé includes Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst and In My Dreams.

The 2018 Tony Awards ceremony will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 10. The awards will be telecast live on CBS at 8:00pm.

