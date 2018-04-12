Great Comet Creator Dave Malloy to Debut New Musical in Signature Theatre's 2018-2019 Season

Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre has announced a variety of productions for its 2018-2019 season. Highlights include Octet, a new musical by the Tony-nominated creator of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and a pair of works by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage. All productions will be held at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



Beginning the season will be a new mounting of Obie winner Will Eno's Thom Pain (based on nothing) (October 23-December 2, 2018) directed by Obie winner Oliver Butler. The surreal solo show follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life, or at least make it into something worth dying for.



Next up will be Nottage's Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine (November 20-December 30, 2018), directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz. The satirical tale, set in present-day New York City, follows successful African-American publicist Undine as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune.



Signature will follow this production will a revival of another Nottage comedy, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (January 29-March 10, 2019), directed by Kamilah Forbes. Set in Golden Age Hollywood, the play follows aspiring starlet Vera Stark who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell, an aging star grasping at her fading career. Worlds collide when Vera lands a trailblazing role in an antebellum epic starring her boss. While Vera’s portrayal of a slave turns out to be groundbreaking, decades later scholars and film buffs grapple with the actress’ legacy in Hollywood and the impact that race had on her controversial career.



Next on Signature's docket will be Obie winner Athol Fugard's Boesman and Lena (February 5-March 17, 2019). The play centers on the struggles of the abusive Boesman and his long-suffering wife, Lena, who encounter a stranger while wandering the South African wastelands. A director for the production will be announced at a later date.



Tony nominee Terry Kinney will direct a new production of the late Pulitzer-winning playwright Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class (April 23-June 2, 2019), next up at Signature. Curse of the Starving Class follows the Tate family, who are living a stagnant, unhappy existence in rural California and are desperate for a change.



The season will close out with Octet (April 30-June 9, 2019), a world premiere musical featuring a book, music and lyrics by Malloy and direction by Annie Tippe. Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by Internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st-century technology.



Casting and additional creative team members for all Signature productions will be announced at a later date.